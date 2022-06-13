Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.98

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 1443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $855.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

