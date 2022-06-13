DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,798 shares of company stock valued at $36,906,316 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after acquiring an additional 307,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH opened at $62.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.73. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.