DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:DSL opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

