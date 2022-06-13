DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 10.5%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 138,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,007,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,555,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,258,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.