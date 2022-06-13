Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.08

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.03.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 236,083 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after buying an additional 249,793 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,192,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100,485 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

