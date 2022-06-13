Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.08

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 236,083 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after buying an additional 249,793 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,192,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100,485 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.