Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.03.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

