Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.03.
DRETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.72.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.