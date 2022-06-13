DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded at UBS Group

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,272.51.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

