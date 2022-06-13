DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
DTF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. 11,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $15.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $1,678,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
