DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

NYSE DTF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.