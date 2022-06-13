DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
NYSE DTF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $15.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.