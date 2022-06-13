Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of DPG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. 318,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,209. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

