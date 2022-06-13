Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Shares Gap Up to $49.78

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.78, but opened at $52.26. Duke Realty shares last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 154,102 shares changing hands.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,173,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,811,000 after buying an additional 1,308,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

