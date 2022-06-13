Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Shares Gap Up to $49.78

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.78, but opened at $52.26. Duke Realty shares last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 154,102 shares changing hands.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 41.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.