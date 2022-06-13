Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.02

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 5320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

