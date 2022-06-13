Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.02

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 5320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

