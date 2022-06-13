Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Acquires £48,420 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Arja Taaveniku purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £48,420 ($60,676.69).

DNLM opened at GBX 799 ($10.01) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 942.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,155.63. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 799 ($10.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,557.73 ($19.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($21.43) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.93) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607 ($20.14).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

