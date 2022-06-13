Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 20,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $7,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DUOL traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -47.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

