Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 52,317 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $6,564,697.74.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 267 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $4,592.40.

CWAN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.