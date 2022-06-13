Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,500 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,069.3 days.

DYNDF opened at $17.23 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

DYNDF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.