E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $13,136,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,311,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,091.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,877,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

