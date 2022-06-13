E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 824,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 219,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.