Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBMT opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

