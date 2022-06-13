Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $125.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $2,012,875 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

