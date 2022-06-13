Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $8.31 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.