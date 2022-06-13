Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $8.31 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
