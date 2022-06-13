Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.72

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 3642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Ebix alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $703.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ebix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.