Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

ECL opened at $158.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Ecolab by 91.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1,351.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 8.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

