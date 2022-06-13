EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the May 15th total of 334,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in EJF Acquisition by 484.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,952 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,833,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,539,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EJFA opened at $9.96 on Monday. EJF Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

