Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $279,775.80 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elastic stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

