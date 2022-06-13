Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $201,908.66 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $6.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 38.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,648,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

