Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $201,908.66 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $6.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.30.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.
About Elastic (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
