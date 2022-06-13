Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EENEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.92) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,350.00.

EENEF opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

