Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

NASDAQ EA traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.86. 48,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

