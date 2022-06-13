Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.54

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 46841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Electrovaya in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$82.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89.

Electrovaya ( TSE:EFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

