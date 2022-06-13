Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.54

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 46841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Electrovaya in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$82.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89.
About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.