Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EKTAY opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.03. Elekta AB has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.