Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.29

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 24615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

