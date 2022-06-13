Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.04

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 43930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $843.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.