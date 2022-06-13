Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 76,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668. Emclaire Financial has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

Emclaire Financial ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

