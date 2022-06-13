Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading 14.3% Higher

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 102,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 47,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.
Emergent Metals Company Profile (CVE:EMR)
Featured Articles
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.