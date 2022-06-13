Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading 14.3% Higher

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 102,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 47,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

Get Emergent Metals alerts:

Emergent Metals Company Profile (CVE:EMR)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.