Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.02

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 10095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 455,181 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 554.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 474,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 401,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 193.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 383,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.
