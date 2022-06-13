Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Increased to €9.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €9.25 ($9.95) to €9.75 ($10.48) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.20 ($9.89) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enel from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. 6,192,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,098. Enel has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.