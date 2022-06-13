Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 154,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,438,837 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $6.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $902.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $67,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

