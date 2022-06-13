Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 150,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,438,837 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $6.35.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $902.63 million, a PE ratio of 562.56 and a beta of 1.50.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSE:UUUU)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
