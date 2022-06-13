EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 22740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.
About EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM)
