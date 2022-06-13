ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($21.51) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.56) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.82) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

ENI stock traded down €0.73 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €13.23 ($14.23). The company had a trading volume of 119,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.92).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

