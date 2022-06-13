Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.59

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 71 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENVA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $920.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

