Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 69.6% in May

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the May 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ENVX traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

