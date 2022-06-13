Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Up 93.7% in May

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ESGRP opened at $24.76 on Monday. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About Enstar Group (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

