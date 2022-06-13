Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Up 0.1%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.32 and last traded at $215.32. 57 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

