Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Trading Up 0.1%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.32 and last traded at $215.32. Approximately 57 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.20.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

