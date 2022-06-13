Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.57. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.54). Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 788.03% and a negative return on equity of 484,682.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

