Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.13

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 347,934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 976,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

