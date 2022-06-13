Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.89

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.89 and last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

